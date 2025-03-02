Liam Payne’s family ‘forever remember the joy his music brought to the world’

The family of Liam Payne have said they will “forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world” following a tribute to the singer at the 2025 Brit Awards.

A video montage played to the audience on Saturday night celebrated Payne’s legacy and showed him with his family, as well as a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

The singer died in October last year at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

A video montage in memory of Liam Payne is played during The Brit Awards 2025 at London’s O2 Arena (Lucy North/PA)

A statement from the family to the PA news agency said: “Liam’s death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him.

“Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother and all of Liam’s friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear.”

Last month it was reported that a court in Argentina had dropped charges of criminal negligence against three out of the five people who had been charged in connection with the death of the former One Direction singer.

The Payne family statement added: “We understand that the investigation into Liam’s death was absolutely necessary and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal’s decision to drop all charges.

“The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam’s son, who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.

(l to r) Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles pictured during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon in 2012 (Yui Mok)

“The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so.”

Charges were dropped against three key defendants, reported to be: Payne’s friend Roger Nores, who had accompanied him during his trip in Buenos Aires; Gilda Martin, the manager of the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel where Payne died; and Esteban Grassi, the hotel’s main receptionist.

The other two defendants are facing prosecution on charges they supplied Payne with narcotics.

Referencing the Brit Awards tribute, the statement said: “This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over.

“We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.”

It ended saying: “Liam, you are so loved and missed.”

After the video aired, Payne’s former bandmember Louis Tomlinson thanked the Brit Awards and said: “Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x.”

Awards host Jack Whitehall introduced the tribute to the singer and said: “He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

“We have so many amazing memories with Liam here at The Brits. So, tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember, the remarkable Liam Payne.”

Payne’s funeral, held in November in Buckinghamshire, was attended by Cheryl, the mother of his son Bear, and fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Tomlinson, and friends and family.

After One Direction went on hiatus he launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, as well as the track For You with Rita Ora.