James McAvoy ‘humbled’ to get outstanding contribution film award from home city

Hollywood star James McAvoy has said it is “massively humbling” to be recognised for his outstanding contribution to cinema by his home city.

The actor was presented with the Cinema City Honorary Award by the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) on Sunday.

In a career spanning film, TV and stage productions, McAvoy’s best-known roles include Dr Nicolas Garrigan in the 2006 film The Last King Of Scotland and Professor Charles Xavier in the blockbuster X-Men franchise.

He was presented with the award during an event at the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT), not far from where he studied at the the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (RSAMD), now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

James McAvoy with his Cinema City Honorary Award (Robert Perry/PA)

Speaking outside the GFT, he said: “It’s humbling, it’s a massive honour. I never thought for a second when I started acting at the age of 16 that I would even get another job, let alone be here, 29 years later, getting a lovely award from my home city.

“So yeah, massively humbling, and it’s quite sentimental as well.”

Other major roles in his career have included Robbie Turner in the 2007 adaptation of Atonement and Lord Asriel in the His Dark Materials TV series.

The 45-year-old is currently working on his directorial debut with California Schemin’ which tells the tale of two Scottish rappers who pretended to be an American rap duo to secure a record deal before the hoax unravelled.

It is based on the story of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, from Dundee, who reinvented themselves as Californian rappers Silibil N Brains.

McAvoy said directing is a “very different tempo” from acting but that he is really enjoying it.

He said: “I am six weeks into the editing process, won’t be finished post-production until August but it’s going really good.

“My cast are amazing and they make me laugh and cry every day in the edit.

“And it’s also just a whole new world for me because I’m just used to finishing a job and going onto the next one, but now I live with it.

“So it’s been two-and-a-half years till we started shooting, probably be a full year of my life, through production and post-production. So a very different tempo, but I’m really enjoying it.”

James McAvoy spoke to fans as he arrived at the GFT (Robert Perry/PA)

The film is based on Gavin Bain’s autobiography titled California Schemin’, which was later reprinted as Straight Outta Scotland.

McAvoy, who grew up in the Drumchapel area, said that coming from a council estate in Glasgow himself he wanted to tell stories about people from similar backgrounds but also create something entertaining.

He said: “I was interested in telling a story, not just solely set in Scotland, but about people who come from backgrounds where they have less opportunities, whether that’s council estates or whatever it is, but at the same time, telling a story that was entertaining and aspirational, and not just living in the grime and the dirt, which is part of that sort of lower economic background, definitely.

“But it’s not all it is, and sometimes it is all it is on film. And I come from a council estate in Glasgow, I wanted to tell stories about people from that kind of place but also entertain. And this story definitely gives the opportunity to do that.”

McAvoy took part in a sold-out In Conversation event at the GFT on Sunday, looking back at a career that has taken him from Glasgow to the heights of Hollywood stardom.

It was followed by a special screening of his breakthrough role in The Last King Of Scotland, introduced by McAvoy himself.

In the 1930s, Glasgow was said to be home to more cinemas per person than anywhere else in the UK and became affectionately known as the Cinema City.

Last year, the inaugural Cinema City Honorary Award went to The Lord Of The Rings star Viggo Mortensen.