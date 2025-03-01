Stormzy says it is ‘a mad, funny time’ to win a Brit Award

Rapper Stormzy said it was “a mad, funny time” for him to win a Brit Award, as he picked up the hip-hop/grime/rap act gong on Saturday.

The rapper’s win followed controversy sparked by his commercial collaboration with McDonald’s and speculation, which he rejected, that he had removed a pro-Palestine post from his social media because of his work with the company last month.

The fast-food giant came under pressure in 2023 when McDonald’s Israel, operated by a local franchisee, announced it was providing free meals to Israeli soldiers.

Stormzy won the hip hop/grime/rap act award (Lucy North/PA)

Stormzy, 31, who released hit single Backbone with Chase And Status last year, said: “I love everyone who voted for me. I’m very grateful. And I love the Brits as well. I’m very grateful.

“I don’t entirely think this award should be fan-voted. I don’t think any of the awards should be fan-voted, not on a controversial one.

“I don’t know, sometimes I think it doesn’t let people have their moments.

“I think Cench (Central Cee) was the rap artist of the year, but these things don’t define us as much as they’re amazing and we love them. I’m very grateful to the Brits, and I’m grateful to the public.”

He also said he was wearing sunglasses as he hurt his eye “playing padel”, and that this is “a mad, funny time for me to win an award for bare reasons”.

Jack Whitehall hosted the Brits (Lucy North/PA)

Opening the ceremony, comedian Jack Whitehall made digs at the rapper in a punchy speech.

Whitehall said: “Ladies and gentlemen, do we have any Vossi Boppers in the house?

“In the 90s, you’d find your rappers doing drive-bys; this one you can find at the drive-thru, nominated for two Brit Awards this evening, we didn’t send him a limo tonight, we ‘Deliverooed’ him here, it’s Stormzy.

“The grime scene’s Ronald McDonald. He’s loving it.”

He later told boy band Five “we were going to sit you next to Stormzy but contractually, he can’t be seen with Five Guys”, in reference to the burger chain.