Reality star Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog co-founder James Watt wed in Scotland

Reality TV star Georgia Toffolo has married BrewDog co-founder James Watt in the small Scottish coastal village where he grew up.

The church service, held in Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire, was followed by sausage rolls and beer at the local pub, a representative for the couple told the PA news agency.

The wedding was attended by family and friends, who were given 48 hours’ notice.

Watt’s two daughters from a former relationship were bridesmaids and Toffolo’s spaniel Monty was the ring bearer.

The couple will honeymoon in Scotland and they plan a big celebration in London when they return.

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo, 30, wrote in an Instagram post: “James and I got married today.

“1st March will forever be the best day of my life – the day I became your wife.

“We eloped! Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6C. Wind: 17 knots North Westerly. Location: North East Scotland.

“To our family and friends who aren’t with us, we will celebrate with you soonest!”

Toffolo became engaged to Watt while on holiday in Greece and hailed the proposal as the “best moment of my life so far” when she shared the news on Instagram with a series of photographs.

Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, and during the series formed a close friendship with Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

She returned to the jungle in 2023 for the ITV all-star spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, in which former contestants battled it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity legend.

In 2024, Watt announced he was stepping down as boss of the Scottish brewer and pub group, 17 years after he co-founded BrewDog.

The 42-year-old is now a non-executive director on the board and continues to advise the group on strategy.