Jack Whitehall opens Brit Awards with Squid Games-style segment

Jack Whitehall opened the 2025 Brit Awards with a nod to Squid Games in a segment featuring the comedian in a version of the hit Netflix show.

The infamous Squid Games guards, who wear bright pink boiler suits and a black mesh face mask with white symbols of various shapes, demanded that Whitehall “decide if you wish to host again” before presenting him with an X or O button.

“Is Taylor Swift going to be there? Because that would really sway me,” Whitehall said as he pulled up his sleeve to reveal friendship bracelets made popular by Swifties.

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner arriving for the Brit Awards 2025 at London’s O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

The comedian also poked fun at the Squid Games guards’ outfits, comparing them to electronic music duo Daft Punk, who are well known for performing in metallic helmets.

Making reference to the large piggy bank featured in the popular South Korean TV show, Whitehall also took a jab at Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing for Oasis tickets.

“That would probably just about cover those two Oasis tickets that I found on Ticketmaster,” he said.

As Whitehall hovered over the buttons, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson interrupted the comedian, insisting he should let others host the awards ceremony, being aired on ITV and ITVX.

“Come on mate, it’s time to let someone else have a go,” said Thompson.

Whitehall replies: “Wait, wasn’t Joel Dommett here?”, before presenter Ade Adepitan joked: “He was, but I shanked him in the night,” making reference to the brutal scenes which appear in Squid Games.

Presenter Dom Littlewood chimes in to tell Whitehall: “Stand aside, Whitehall. I should host next.”

Sabrina Carpenter opened the Brit Awards show (Lucy North/PA)

“I wouldn’t do if I was you, mate,” said model Sam Fox, before turning to look at founder of Fleetwood Mac Mick Fleetwood, in reference to their painful hosting gig at the 1989 Brit Awards.

“That feels like quite a dated reference,” said Whitehall, before Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley attempted to use slang suitable for Gen Z’ers or people born after 1996.

“Enough of this nonsense. It’s time to hand over the reins to the GOAT (greatest of all time),” said Madeley.

“Big Rich has got this. Let me flex with the Gen Zeds. Press the X, Jack. Let the rizzmaster cook.”

After Whitehall agrees to host the Brit Awards, a dismayed Madeley’s censored swearing is blurred out with an angry face emoji.

“Let’s do this,” the comedian said, before the show live from the O2 Arena opened with a performance from US singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The 2025 Brit Awards mark Whitehall’s fifth time hosting the awards show.