Jack Whitehall makes digs at ITV and Stormzy in punchy Brit Awards opener

Comedian Jack Whitehall made digs at ITV presenters and rapper Stormzy in a punchy speech to open the 2025 Brit Awards.

The TV star, 36, hosting for the fifth time, made reference to controversies the broadcaster has faced in recent years due to allegations surrounding presenters who have worked for the channel.

Opening the show after a performance from US pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Whitehall said: “I’m back. Thank you.

“ITV had so many of its presenters cancelled this year, they had to come crawling back to an ex.

“And what an honour it is to be hosting again, the biggest night in British music.”

In 2023, This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV and admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

In February re-runs of old Gino D’Acampo shows were pulled from the ITV schedule following allegations made against the chef of inappropriate behaviour, which he denies.

Whitehall also called London rapper Stormzy “the grime scene’s Ronald McDonald” in light of his collaboration with the burger chain.

The 31-year-old, who unveiled the Stormzy McDonald’s meal in February, rejected speculation that he had removed a pro-Palestine post on his social media due to his work with the company last month.

The fast-food giant faced controversy in 2023 when McDonald’s Israel – operated by a local franchisee – announced it was providing free meals to Israeli soldiers.

Whitehall said: “Ladies and gentlemen, do we have any Vossi Bopper’s in the house?

“In the 90s, you’d find your rappers doing drive-bys; this one you can find at the drive-thru – nominated for two Brit Awards this evening – we didn’t send him a limo tonight, we ‘deliverooed’ him here, it’s Stormzy.

“The grime scene’s Ronald McDonald. He’s loving it.”

Whitehall also threw shade at pop band Coldplay, who are nominated for group of the year and song of the year, calling the band “public school Nickelback”.