Charli XCX hoping to continue her Brat domination with big night at the Brits

Charli XCX will be hoping to continue her Brat domination and Grammys success at the Brit Awards on Saturday as she enters the ceremony with the most nominations.

The British star scooped her first three Grammy wins earlier this month including best dance/electronic album for her culture-shaping sixth record Brat and best dance pop recording for its lead single Von Dutch.

The 32-year-old singer could now win big at the UK counterpart where she is nominated five times – for artist of the year, best pop act, best dance act, song of the year for her hit Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish and a coveted album of the year nod for Brat.

She heads into the biggest night for British music having already picked up the songwriter of the year award earlier this week, which has previously been won by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Raye.

Her nominations come after the pop star had an impressive 12 months which saw the infectious electronic-pop tracks on Brat soar up the charts and inspire a trend, with fans embracing the “brat summer” cultural movement which promoted self-love, positive body image and sultry style choices.

Brat was named the 2024 Collins Word Of The Year, redefined as “characterised by a confident, independent and hedonistic attitude”.

However, she will face tough competition for the album of the year gong as she goes up against Dua Lipa’s chart-topping third album Radical Optimism, Ezra Collective’s third release Dance, No One’s Watching, and Songs Of A Lost World by The Cure, the rock band’s first release in 16 years.

The Last Dinner Party, who won the rising star award last year, are also nominated for their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy.

It is the first time The Cure, also nominated in the group of the year category, have been recognised at the Brit Awards for more than three decades.

They won best British video in 1990 and best British group in 1991, with their last nomination in 1993 in the video category for Friday I’m In Love.

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr (Yui Mok/PA)

The new Beatles song Now And Then, which was written and sung by John Lennon and later finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr using overdubs and guitar tracks by George Harrison, has also been nominated for song of the year.

It is the band’s first Brits nod since 1977, the year of the first Brit Awards, when they won best British album for Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and were nominated for British single of the year for She Loves You.

The Liverpool band won the outstanding contribution award in 1983, but it is not a nominated award.

Other tracks vying for song of the year are Lipa’s Training Season, Coldplay’s Feelslikeimfallinginlove, Jade Thirlwall’s Angel Of My Dreams, KSI’s Thick Of It featuring Trippie Redd, Myles Smith’s Stargazing and Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas to Me.

Stormzy and Chase & Status’s collaboration on Backbone, Alibi by Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental, Kehlani by Jordan Adetunji, Central Cee and Lil Baby’s Band4band, Artemas’s I Like the Way You Kiss Me, Bl3ss and Camrin Watsin’s Kisses featuring bbyclose and Somedays by D.O.D., Jazzy and Sonny Fodera have also been nominated.

Pop star Lipa, jazz quintet Ezra Collective and rising stars The Last Dinner Party follow with four nominations apiece, while Smith has three nods after picking up the 2025 rising star award last month.

Lipa and Charli XCX will battle it out for the artist of the year prize alongside Central Cee, Fred Again.., Jamie XX, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri, Sam Fender, Michael Kiwanuka and Beabadoobee.

US megastars including Beyonce, Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift have been nominated for international artist of the year.

They will go up against US rappers Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar, Nigerian singer Asake and US singers Benson Boone and Adrianne Lenker for the award.

Pop superstar Carpenter is among the nominees who are set to perform at the show taking place at The O2 arena in London.

Little Mix’s Thirlwall, singer-songwriter Sam Fender, rising star Smith and Lose Control singer Teddy Swims will also all take to the stage.

Also on the bill for the night are The Last Dinner Party, Messy singer Lola Young, jazz quintet Ezra Collective and soul singer Jorja Smith.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will return to host the Brit Awards on Saturday March 1 at The O2 arena in London, which will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.15pm.