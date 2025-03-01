Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and more: Full list of winners from 2025 Brit Awards
This year’s ceremony saw Roan win two categories, with British singer Charli XCX winning five awards.
Charli XCX was the big winner at the 2025 Brit Awards, where she swept the major categories.
The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, full name Charlotte Aitchison, won five gongs including artist of the year, best dance act, song of the year for her hit Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish, and the coveted album of the year award for Brat.
Ahead of Saturday night’s ceremony she was also named songwriter of the year.
US star Chappell Roan won international artist of the year, with her song Good Luck, Babe! named international song of the year.
Here is a full list of winners from the 2025 Brit Awards:
Mastercard Album of the Year – Brat – Charli XCX
Artist of the Year – Charli XCX
Group of the Year – Ezra Collective
Best New Artist – The Last Dinner Party
Song Of the Year with Mastercard – Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
International Artist of the Year – Chappell Roan
International Group of the Year – Fontaines DC
International Song of the Year – Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Producer of the Year – AG Cook
Songwriter – Charli XCX
Brits Rising Star – Myles Smith
Genre Categories:
Alternative/Rock Act: Sam Fender
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Stormzy
Dance: Charli XCX
Pop Act: Jade
R&B Act: Raye
Global Success Award: Sabrina Carpenter