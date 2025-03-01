Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and more: Full list of winners from 2025 Brit Awards

Charli XCX was the big winner at the 2025 Brit Awards, where she swept the major categories.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, full name Charlotte Aitchison, won five gongs including artist of the year, best dance act, song of the year for her hit Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish, and the coveted album of the year award for Brat.

Ahead of Saturday night’s ceremony she was also named songwriter of the year.

US star Chappell Roan won international artist of the year, with her song Good Luck, Babe! named international song of the year.

Charli XCX backstage with one of her Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Here is a full list of winners from the 2025 Brit Awards:

Mastercard Album of the Year – Brat – Charli XCX

Artist of the Year – Charli XCX

Group of the Year – Ezra Collective

Best New Artist – The Last Dinner Party

Song Of the Year with Mastercard – Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

International Artist of the Year – Chappell Roan

International Group of the Year – Fontaines DC

International Song of the Year – Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Producer of the Year – AG Cook

Songwriter – Charli XCX

Brits Rising Star – Myles Smith

Genre Categories:

Alternative/Rock Act: Sam Fender

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Stormzy

Dance: Charli XCX

Pop Act: Jade

R&B Act: Raye

Global Success Award: Sabrina Carpenter