Brits Rising Star winner Myles Smith says recognition feels ‘incredible’

Brits Rising Star award winner Myles Smith has said having recognition so early on in his career feels “incredible”.

The singer, 26, is nominated at the Brit Awards for best new artist, best pop act and song of the year for hit single Stargazing.

He was earlier announced as the Brits Rising Star winner and follows in the footsteps of Florence And The Machine, The Last Dinner Party and Adele in receiving the accolade, which is given to the artist the music academy believes will have the biggest impact in the coming year.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, he told the PA news agency: “It feels incredible, for me, such a new artist, being able to have the recognition so early on, it’s been really reassuring.

“But also just a nice feeling to know you’re going in the right direction. So for me, it’s like a big tick to go OK, we’re moving the right way.”

Sabrina Carpenter arrives for the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

He added: “I definitely think it’s such a difficult time for artists, especially ones discovering themselves, because everything’s so fast-paced, and the expectation put on artists to know who they are, what they want to sound like and where they want to go, is incredibly difficult.

“And so just slowing things down, putting in the right infrastructure, and helping support growth and development behind the scenes is what I think needs to happen more for sure.”

YouTube star and rapper KSI said his song of the year nomination for single Thick Of It, featuring US rapper Trippie Redd, is the “cherry on top” after being “clowned” for the track.

He told PA: “When I released the song, I was getting clowned.

“People online were streaming the song saying, like, ‘What is this? This isn’t good’, but people kept listening to it. People kept streaming it.

“And then as soon as I got that Brit nomination, cherry on top man, it just brought a smile to my face.

Asked if he would like to add anything else to his repertoire, having also pursued amateur boxing, he said he would like to “try acting” and get involved with an action comedy TV series or film.

Elsewhere, singer Ella Henderson said there had been an “incredible storm” of music from female artists in recent times.

The Ghost singer, 29, is nominated for song of the year for her single Alibi featuring Rudimental.

US singer Teddy Swims, who is performing at the ceremony, looked as though he was being swamped by children’s toys when he hit the red carpet.

Teddy Swims arrives for the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

His song, Lose Control, which peaked at number two in the UK singles chart, is nominated for international song of the year.

Charli XCX could win big this year as she is nominated five times – for artist of the year, best pop act, best dance act, song of the year for her hit Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish, and a coveted album of the year nod for Brat.

Musicians vying with her for artist of the year include London rapper Central Cee, pop star Dua Lipa, multi-instrumentalist and DJ Fred Again, indie rock star Sam Fender, and remix artist and DJ Jamie xx.

She will face tough competition for the album of the year gong as she goes up against Dua Lipa’s chart-topping third album Radical Optimism, Ezra Collective’s third release Dance, No One’s Watching, and Songs Of A Lost World by The Cure, the rock band’s first release in 16 years.

It is the first time The Cure, also nominated in the group of the year category, have been recognised at the Brit Awards for more than three decades.

Charli XCX is nominated five times (Lucy North/PA)

They won best British video in 1990 and best British group in 1991, with their last nomination in 1993 in the video category for Friday I’m In Love.

Song of the year nominees this year include Backbone by Chase And Status and Stormzy, Training Season by Dua Lipa, and Stargazing by rising star winner Myles Smith.

The new Beatles song Now And Then, which was written and sung by John Lennon and later finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr using overdubs and guitar tracks by George Harrison, has also been nominated in the category.

It is the band’s first Brits nod since 1977, the year of the first Brit Awards, when they won best British album for Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and were nominated for British single of the year for She Loves You.

The ceremony will feature performances from artists including pop star Jade, Messy singer Lola Young, US pop star Sabrina Carpenter, jazz quintet Ezra Collective, and R&B singer Jorja Smith.

Last year Raye made history when she secured six gongs, the most by an artist in a single year.

The Brit Awards will be broadcast live on ITV1 from 8.15pm.