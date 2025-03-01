Brit Awards celebrates legacy of Liam Payne with emotional video

The legacy of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who died in October at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, has been celebrated at the Brit Awards.

The Wolverhampton singer rose to international fame alongside band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, after they met on The X Factor.

Awards host Jack Whitehall introduced a video paying tribute to the singer, saying: “It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world.

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

One Direction, from left Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan at the 2014 Brit Awards (PA)

“We have so many amazing memories with Liam here at The Brits. So tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember, the remarkable Liam Payne.”

The footage included a black-and-white video of Payne with his family, a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

Their hit Little Things played in the background while a clip showed Payne recording a version of the song.

The montage also included a photograph of him meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell with Liam Payne as he collects an award at the Brit Awards in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In the video Payne said: “We thought something might happen, but never anything like this.

“I’m always trying to remind myself of where I’ve come from, where I’ve managed to get to in my life. It’s amazing, really.”

After One Direction went on hiatus, Payne launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, as well as the track For You with Rita Ora.

Payne’s bandmates, who did not appear to be at the Brits this year, attended his funeral in November.

They had released a joint statement saying they were “completely devastated” and would miss him “terribly” but the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.