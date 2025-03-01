Aimee Lou Wood says she regrets apologising for nude scene in Sex Education

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has said she regrets apologising for a nude scene that features in the hit Netflix show Sex Education.

Wood, 30, who stars in the latest series of The White Lotus, said she felt “like I had to apologise” for the opening scene of the first series which sees her character, Aimee Gibbs, having sex with her boyfriend Adam Groff, played by Connor Swindells.

Speaking to The Guardian about the show, she said: “I went in, thinking, this is my first TV job, just under a year out of Rada.

“I didn’t know it was going to be so big, but that opening scene – me, without any clothes on, and all of my stuff in season one was very sex-related – after that, I felt like I had to apologise, I didn’t even know what for.

Aimee Lou Wood stars in the latest series of The White Lotus (Ian West/PA)

“In the pub, most experiences were lovely, but also I’d get people telling me they’d seen my boobs. Even now, don’t search yourself on Twitter. I’ve learned that lesson.”

She continued: “I don’t have regrets about doing it (the nude scene), but I have regrets about apologising for it, just in a sideways manner, maybe not owning myself, or covering myself up.

“I did quite a lot of, ‘I’m kooky and I’m going to hide’. I went through the world like that for a while.”

Speaking about public attention, she added: “I used to hide a lot, behind a persona that I thought would keep me safe. But it actually doesn’t, it just makes you more fearful.”

The actress also appears in a new Netflix series titled Toxic Town, based on the Corby toxic waste scandal, which has dramatised the real-life battle of families whose children were born with defects.