Tom Hanks, Michelle Pfeiffer and Barbra Streisand mourn Gene Hackman

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks, Mel Brooks, Michelle Pfeiffer and Barbra Streisand have led tributes to Gene Hackman following his death at the age of 95.

The American actor, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, and their dog were found dead on Wednesday afternoon in their New Mexico home, police said, with the cause of death yet to be determined.

During his career, Hackman won two Oscars and starred in classic films such as 1971 thriller The French Connection, 1988 true crime story Mississippi Burning and 1972 disaster epic The Poseidon Adventure.

Two-time Oscar winner Hanks wrote: “There has never been a ‘Gene Hackman Type.’ There has only been Gene Hackman.”

Hackman’s co-star from The Firm, Jeanne Tripplehorn, who played the wife of Tom Cruise in the film, called the actor the “greatest”.

She added he was an “actor unparalleled with a heart of gold”.

“He will always have a place in my heart for being not only the best actor one could ever hope to work with but a gentle man who was a source of quiet strength and kindness when I needed it the most,” she also wrote.

“I cherish our time together. Blessed beyond words. We will never see the likes of him again.”

Pfeiffer, who along with Hackman was up for starring in the Hannibal Lecter film The Silence Of The Lambs before turning the part down, wrote on Instagram: “What a tremendous talent and tremendous loss for cinephiles everywhere.

“A true legend in cinema. Sending love and light to Gene and Betsy’s family.”

There’s Something About Mary star Matt Dillon, who played Hackman’s son in thriller Target, described his fellow actor as “a master”.

Dillon added: “I learned so much from him. Before a scene he would tell me – ‘Fill up.'”

Streisand, who was in romantic comedy All Night Long with Hackman, wrote: “Gene Hackman was an incredible actor. He lived a long life and left an amazing legacy. May he rest in peace.”

Young Frankenstein director Mel Brooks wrote: “I was privileged to know Gene Hackman because he played tennis with another Gene — Gene Wilder.

“And that Gene told him about a little role called The Blind Hermit in our movie Young Frankenstein. He said, ‘Do you think Mel would let me play it? I’ve always wanted to do a comedy.’ Needless to say, I was over the moon and he was perfect.”

In a simple post, Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a picture of her and Hackman in 2001 Wes Anderson-comedy The Royal Tenenbaums, about a dysfunctional and talented family whose patriarch (Hackman) gives them some unexpected news.

Hank Azaria, who was Hackman’s co-star in the comedy The Birdcage, described working with him as “an honour and an education”, while No Country For Old Men and Avengers star Josh Brolin said he was “crushed by the sudden deaths” in an Instagram post.

Brolin also wrote: “He was always one of my favourites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in peace.”

The Office actress Melora Hardin wrote on Instagram that she will “never forget the incredible experience of working” with Hackman on thriller Absolute Power.

“His mastery of the craft was truly inspiring, and acting alongside him was both exhilarating and deeply rewarding,” she added.

“He carried himself with such grace — always respectful, always generous. I’ll never forget the way he offered his hand to help me up, the small yet thoughtful gestures, like ensuring my comfort in that intense and electrifying scene we shared.

“Beyond his immense talent, Gene was a true gentleman — a warm, funny, and kind soul. He always made sure I had a place next to him at lunch, making every moment on set feel special. He adored his wife, and I have no doubt their love endures beyond this life.”

Hackman had a few TV and theatre roles before breaking through with his performance in 1967’s Bonnie And Clyde, which starred Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the title roles, and landed him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

He also picked up Oscar nods for his role in 1970’s I Never Sang For My Father and 1988 thriller Mississippi Burning.

The actor secured a new cohort of fans for his portrayal of supervillain Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman film starring Christopher Reeve, before going on to reprise the role in the sequels.

Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home on Wednesday (AP)

He won the best actor Oscar for William Friedkin’s The French Connection, for his portrayal of the driven, brutal New York cop Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle. He followed this up 20 years later with the best supporting actor Oscar for his performance as the cruel sheriff “Little” Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood’s 1992 western, Unforgiven.

Hackman acted opposite many Hollywood heavyweights, including Al Pacino in 1973’s Scarecrow, and Beatty and Diane Keaton in Reds (1981).

Satire Welcome To Mooseport in 2004 was his last big screen appearance, and he spent his later life writing, including the 2010s book Pursuit.