Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts to headline BST Hyde Park

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will headline BST Hyde Park festival this summer.

The 79-year old Canadian-American singer will be supported by British singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, known more commonly by his stage name Cat Stevens, along with Brown Eyed Girl singer Van Morrison for the Friday set on July 11.

This comes after the group announced their Europe and North America tour, Love Earth World, with Young promising the tour to be a celebration of a “summer of democracy”.

The tour will kick off in June before headlining at Glastonbury after Young said he would not play the festival as he claimed it was under “corporate control” for partnering with the BBC.

He later reversed his decision saying there had been an “error in the information received”, and he will be performing on the Pyramid Stage at the end of June.

Van Morrison will also be performing (Suzan Moore/PA)

The singer-songwriter is best known for his UK number one album titled Harvest and hit songs Heart Of Gold, Four Strong Winds and Harvest Moon.

Young joins the London festival alongside previously announced headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Hugh Jackman and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

Stevens, whose hit songs include Morning Has Broken, Wild World and Father & Son, posted on X announcing the BST Hyde Park gig, telling fans to join him for an “epic evening of music”.

Van Morrison, 79, whose full name is Sir George Ivan Morrison, will also be taking to the stage and is best known for his hits including Moondance and Here Comes the Night.

General tickets go on sale at 10am on March 5.