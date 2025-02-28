Latest screen role ‘one of the greatest’ in American theatre, says Jessica Lange

Actor Jessica Lange has said she was playing “one of the greatest roles in American theatre” in a new screen adaptation of a classic play.

The Rob Roy star was speaking from the red carpet in Glasgow ahead of the UK premiere of Long Day’s Journey Into Night, which is based on a Eugene O’Neill play of the same name.

She was joined at the Glasgow Film Theatre by co-star Ed Harris, who described O’Neill’s Pulitzer-winning play as “one of the best American plays ever written”.

The pair play husband and wife Mary and James Tyrone, whose two sons Edmund and Jamie are played by Colin Morgan and Ben Foster.

The film is set in the Tyrones’ seaside residence in the US state of Connecticut, and the action takes place during the course of a single day in 1912.

Harris explained that the film was “a family drama, a very autobiographical story”.

“The character of Edmund is basically Eugene as a young man and I play his father, who was an actor himself and quite well known,” he said.

“His mother Mary is having problems with addiction, and all the men are having problems with alcohol, and it’s really a four-character family drama about four people, in the troubles and the love that they have, and dealing with addiction and pain.”

Jessica Lange described the character of Mary Tyrone as ‘one of the greatest roles in American theatre’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lange, who has previously worked with director Jonathan Kent on stage productions of O’Neill’s play, said she was “thrilled” to be bringing the role of Mary Tyrone to the screen.

“The character I play is Mary Tyrone, she’s based on his mother,” she said.

“It is for my mind one of the greatest roles in American theatre that’s ever written, so I’m thrilled that I got a chance.

“I‘ve done it once on the West End, once on Broadway, and now I had the opportunity to film it. So yes, it’s a part that’s very dear to me.”

Both actors said the film captures the “essence” of the original play – despite coming in at about half the running time.

“This play is extremely long, it’s a four-hour play, it had to be adapted to the screen (in) much less than the four hours,” Lange explained.

“But I think we captured the essence of it, I think we were absolutely true to the play and what he was writing.

“Of course it’s half the length, so that was a big adjustment, but it was something we all felt really strongly about.

“And I know just speaking for myself I have a great love for Mary Tyrone and for this story.”

Ed Harris described the film as ‘four-character family drama’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Harris added that “there is not a word spoken in the film that’s not from O’Neill’s play.”

Lange, who said she last worked with Harris “almost 40 years ago”, also said she had fond memories of working in Scotland.

“I don’t come here often but I made a film here years ago, Rob Roy, and we were shooting up in the Highlands,” she said.

“It was a great experience, I loved it.”

The screening is one of dozens of world, UK and Scottish premieres at the 2025 Glasgow Film Festival, which runs in venues around the city until March 9.

This year also marks Glasgow Film chief executive officer and Glasgow Film Festival director Allison Gardner’s last time running the annual event.

She said: “I think I’m leaving it in a really good place, so I’m delighted.

“There are great films, there’s something for everyone, and I guarantee you will see a film that will change your life.”