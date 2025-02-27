Zendaya to star in Shrek 5 alongside Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers

Hollywood actress Zendaya is to star in Shrek 5 alongside Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz.

The Challengers star, 28, appears to have taken on the role of Shrek’s daughter in the popular film franchise, which sees Myers voice the title character, who is married to Fiona (Diaz), and has a best friend in Donkey (Murphy).

A teaser posted to the official X page for Shrek shows Donkey asking “who is the fairest of them all?” to the magic mirror.

The magical piece of furniture responds, “why Shrek of course?” before showing pictures of the ogre that mimic popular memes of him found on the internet.

One image, which shows the character with abs, results in his daughter, who has a nose ring, green lipstick and ombre hair, saying: “Eww dad bleugh.”

The post is captioned, “Far, Far Away’s finest are coming” with the teaser revealing a release date of Christmas 2026.

Zendaya has a busy schedule and is expected to star in a third instalment of Dune as well as Euphoria season three, with reports she has also been cast in Sir Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

She could also reprise her role as MJ in the new Spider-Man film, after her boyfriend, Tom Holland, confirmed a fourth film last year.

In 2024, Zendaya starred in tennis film Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, and Dune: Part Two which won Bafta awards for sound and special visual effects earlier in the month.

The first Shrek film premiered in 2001 and the forthcoming movie will the franchise’s first in the main series since Shrek Forever After in 2010.