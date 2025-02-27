Katy Perry heading to space in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket

US pop star Katy Perry will be transported to space in a rocket operated by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, the aerospace company has announced.

Roar singer Perry, 40, joins an all-female six-person team who will be flying on the upcoming New Shepard NS-31 mission, which was organised by journalist Lauren Sanchez, the wife of American billionaire Mr Bezos.

The team comprises Perry, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bio-astronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Ms Sanchez.

This will be the 11th human flight for the New Shepard programme, which carries paying customers to the edge of space.

In a social media post, CBS Morning said King would be “going where few have gone before” and teased that viewers would be able to “watch Gayle take to the skies” in spring.

Ms Sanchez, 55, said in a video post to social media that she hopes the mission will inspire people to “dream big”.

“If someone would have told me that I would be able to go to space one day, I would have definitely, well, I don’t know, laughed”, she said.

“I can’t believe it’s happening. My dad used to teach people how to fly, and I used to hang around the hanger and I thought dreaming of becoming a pilot was a huge deal, and this is even bigger.

“The incredible women that are going on this flight are extraordinary in all of their fields, but more importantly, they’re incredible storytellers.

“So what I’m hoping for is, this flight is not just transformative for them, but also for all of the people that they tell their story to.

“Hopefully it sparks that imagination to a dream big and reach for the stars.”

Blue Origin has flown tourists on short hops to space since 2021.

Some passengers have been given free rides, while others have paid a hefty sum to experience weightlessness.

Mr Bezos, 61, climbed aboard with his brother for the inaugural flight.