Gareth Southgate hails ‘true privilege’ of giving 2025 Richard Dimbleby Lecture

Former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate has said being asked to present the BBC’s 2025 Richard Dimbleby Lecture is a “true privilege”.

In the 48th lecture, which will be broadcast on BBC One, the former Middlesborough defender will explore the concept of belief, examine the power of unity and highlight the importance of resilience, particularly for young people, in a fast-changing and challenging world.

Speaking about being asked to take the lecture, Sir Gareth said: “After stepping down as England manager following eight very special years, I’ve been reflecting on what I have lived through and what I have learned.

Sir Gareth’s speech will be broadcast on BBC One (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I was extremely humbled and honoured when the BBC asked me to deliver the Dimbleby Lecture, especially given the esteemed list of past speakers.

“I consider it a true privilege to be offered such a prestigious platform to talk about what I believe in and what I care about.”

The lecture, which began in 1972 and is named in honour of late broadcaster Richard Dimbleby, who died in 1965, features influential speakers from academia, the arts, business and the royal family.

Sir Gareth will join the likes of the Prince Of Wales, then-International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates and computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee in giving the speech.

The manager and former footballer led the England men’s team to the 2018 Fifa World Cup semi-final and the Uefa Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, after playing for teams including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

After leaving the England set-up, the 54-year-old became a visiting lecturer at Harvard Business School.

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events at the BBC, said: “We are delighted that Sir Gareth Southgate has agreed to deliver this year’s Dimbleby Lecture.

“His extensive career in football, unwavering dedication and leadership have not only brought great achievements on the field, but they continue to inspire new generations.

“In an era of increasing division, it is more important than ever to address how resilience and unity can help us all navigate a challenging world.

“It’s an honour to have him share his insights and experiences with our audience.”

Recorded in front of an invited audience and introduced by Richard’s son David Dimbleby, the speech will be broadcast in March on BBC One and iPlayer, produced by BBC Studios.