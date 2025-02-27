Blake Lively speaks of ‘revenge’ in trailer for A Simple Favour sequel

Blake Lively speaks of “revenge” in a teaser trailer for psychological thriller Another Simple Favour, also starring Anna Kendrick.

It comes amid her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, who filed a counter-suit after Lively sued the film star and several others tied to the film.

Lively, 37, and Pitch Perfect actress Kendrick, 39, starred in 2018’s A Simple Favour which followed Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick), a single mother running a parenting vlog who befriends Lively’s character, Emily Nelson, a rich and secretive PR director, who suddenly disappears.

The trailer for the sequel shows the return of Emily as she invites Stephanie to the island of Capri in Italy for her extravagant wedding.

The teaser to the film starts with Emily strutting through Stephanie’s book-reading from her novel, The Faceless Blonde.

Reading a snippet of her book, Stephanie says: “I think about her all the time, the faceless blonde I thought I knew. Was she a glamorous PR executive or a cold-blooded killer?”

In comes Emily who invites Stephanie to her wedding with Stephanie asking, “Why am I here?” while on the island.

Emily replies: “You think I invited you because I want revenge, for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?”

The trailer shows a montage of explosions, glamorous parties, and a body on a stretcher, along with the words “revenge is a dish best served chilled, with a twist”.

Another Simple Favour comes out on Prime Video on May 1.