BBC to air ‘candid, access all areas’ documentary series about Tommy Fury

The BBC has announced a new “candid, access all areas” documentary series about the life of reality TV star and boxer Tommy Fury.

Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury will follow the 25-year-old as he attempts to get his life and career back on track after a hand injury.

The show will also explore Fury’s love life with ex-girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, with whom he has a daughter named Bambi, as well as his victory in the ring over Jake Paul.

Speaking about the new show, Fury said: “A lot of people see me in the ring, they see me on social media, but they don’t see me – the person behind all of that.

“I’m excited for everyone to finally be able to see what goes on behind the scenes, how the big fights are made, all the ups and downs as well as a glimpse into my private life.”

It comes after Prime Video last month launched Molly-Mae: Behind It All, a fly-on-the-wall documentary featuring intimate footage of her break-up with her fellow former Love Island contestant.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of her series launch, the 25-year-old defended herself from rumours that the pair’s break-up was a “publicity stunt”, adding she was “frustrated” by the allegations.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said of the new Fury series: “The gloves are off in this candid, access all areas insight into the real life of Tommy Fury. With unprecedented insights, audiences will see Tommy as they never have before.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague split in 2024 (David Parry/PA)

“Whilst he remains undefeated in his boxing career, he is also determined to remain on his feet outside of the ring.”

Produced by All3Media’s Optomen, which made At Home With The Furys, which also featured the star, the new 10-part series will air on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year, with a launch date yet to be revealed.

Hague and Fury shot to fame when they finished as runners-up on the fifth series of the ITV dating show in 2019, behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Fury is the half-brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and launched his own boxing career in 2018, which has seen him win all of his bouts so far.

He has also appeared in ITV’s The Boxer And The Ballroom Dancer, which saw him swap careers with fellow Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard, taking up ballroom dancing, while Pritchard took up boxing.