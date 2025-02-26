The Vivienne honoured with posthumous icon award at inaugural Metro Pride Awards

Drag queen The Vivienne has been honoured with a posthumous icon award at the inaugural Metro Pride Awards.

James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK performing under their drag name, died at the age of 32 in January.

The TV star’s family accepted the award on their behalf during the London ceremony on Wednesday, hosted by TV and radio presenter Rylan Clark.

The Vivienne in 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet, Clark told the PA news agency: “She’s been taken way too soon, and Viv was such a talented performer, and it’s absolutely shocking that they’re not with us anymore.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl, who goes by Cheryl Hole and Cheryl The Queen, was among those who honoured The Vivienne with a special performance at the event.

The drag star told PA: “This event is the first of its kind, and she was the pioneer, the trailblazer of UK drag and I truly am so honoured that we get to be here and keep her legacy alive and her spirit on fire.”

Last month friends and fans gathered to pay their respects in a vigil at St George’s Hall in Liverpool which was lit up in green in a nod to the drag queen’s role as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard Of Oz musical.

The drag professional finished third on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and was honoured on the skating show when the latest series kickstarted in January.

Speaking in 2019 before competing in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the performer explained their name saying: “I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood.”

Also at the awards, veteran actor and TV presenter Sir Stephen Fry was given the lifetime achievement award, and pop star Anastacia won the metro global recognition award.

Among the other winners was singer Will Young, who was presented with the music hero of the year award, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star GK Barry, who won the rising star gong.

Sir Stephen Fry was presented with the lifetime achievement award (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful received the celebrity of the year award while broadcaster of the year went to TV personality Robert Rinder.

Executive editor of Metro, Richard Hartley-Parkinson, said: “The Metro Pride Awards provide an important platform to recognise those who are making a real difference in the LGBTQ+ community.

“It was an inspiring night and we were thrilled to honour so many incredible individuals and organisations who continue to fight for equality.

“Huge congratulations to all the winners and nominees.”