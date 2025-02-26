Anastacia says Pride events important amid ‘attack’ on LGBT+ community

US singer Anastacia has said she is “glad” to see ceremonies like the Metro Pride Awards celebrating LGBT+ people as there are “a lot of people” attacking the community at the moment.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the ceremony’s red carpet, she said: “I’m super glad to see something like this happening in the culture we’re in today, which is, ‘Oh, well, why are we going to do a Pride?’ No. We’re going to do it because we need it.

“We need to remind people that just because people are trying to break us down, that doesn’t mean that all of a sudden, Metro Pride, you know, shrinks in and decides not to have their award show.”

Anastacia attends the Metro Pride Awards at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I think the attack on the gay community, and when I say gay, I mean every single LGBTQIA+ … I think it’s a completely cowardly move on whoever is doing it.

“There’s a lot of people doing it and I think it’s a cowardly move. We’re not here to be shunned and that’s not the community I know.”

The inaugural Metro Pride Awards, hosted by TV presenter Rylan Clark, is recognising LGBT+ celebrities and allies who have made a difference, with awards categories including LGBTQ+ trailblazer and rising star of the year.

Clark told PA he was “very honoured to be the first host”.

“It’s amazing that we’ve got events like this, but I long for the day that there isn’t Pride events because we don’t need it”, he said.

“But, sadly, we do still live in a world where this community does get marginalised a lot and it’s a reminder to us that we are actually part of this community, and we deserve to be part of it as well.”

The awards are being held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Holborn, London.

Anastacia, known for her hit song, I’m Outta Lova, is a vocal ally and has played at LGBT+ events such as 2014’s Manchester Pride and Gran Canaria’s Drag Queen Gala in 2023.