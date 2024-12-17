Suspect in US serial killings charged over death of seventh woman

A New York architect facing murder charges after a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been charged over the death of a seventh woman.

Rex Heuermann was charged with killing Valerie Mack, whose remains were found on Long Island in 2000.

Ms Mack, 24, had been working as an escort in Philadelphia and was last seen by her family that year in New Jersey.

Her partial skeletal remains were found in Manorville, about 50 miles east of where more of her remains were discovered on Gilgo Beach more than 10 years later. They were unidentified until genetic testing revealed her identity in 2020.

Valerie Mack went missing in 2000 (Suffolk County Police Department/AP)

Heuermann is set to appear in court later on Tuesday. Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office scheduled a news conference alongside local and state law enforcement to follow the court appearance.

He is charged with killing six other women whose remains were found on Long Island.

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings dates back to 2010 when police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in along a barrier island road, prompting fears of a serial killer.

Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues to identify the victims, many of whom were sex workers.

In some cases, they connected them to remains found elsewhere on Long Island years earlier.

Police also began re-examining other unsolved killings of women found on Long Island.

The case has dragged on through five police commissioners, more than 1,000 tips and doubts about whether there was a serial killer at all.

Heuermann, who lived with his wife and two children in Massapequa Park on Long Island and commuted to a Manhattan architecture office, was arrested on July 13 2023 and charged with murdering Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy.

He was charged over the deaths of three other women — Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor — earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In a June court filing, prosecutors said they had recovered a file on a hard drive in Heuermann’s basement that he used to “methodically blueprint” his killings — including checklists with tasks to tick off before, during and afterwards, as well as lessons for “next time”.

In September, authorities released new renderings of an unidentified victim who was found in 2011. Officials said the victim, who for years they had identified as male, may have presented outwardly as female and died in 2006.

Prosecutors are also looking into the death of Karen Vergata, whose remains were discovered in 1996 and finally identified in 2022 after new DNA analysis.