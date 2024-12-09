South Korean ministry imposes travel ban on President Yoon over martial law move
Rebellion charges are being considered over Mr Yoon’s imposition of martial law last week.
By contributor By Hyung-jin Kim and Kim Tong-hyung, Associated Press
Published
South Korea’s Justice Ministry says an overseas travel ban has been imposed on President Yoon Suk Yeol during an investigation into his short-lived declaration of martial law.
Police, prosecutors and the anti-corruption agency requested the ban as they expanded their investigations into possible rebellion charges over Mr Yoon’s imposition of martial law last week.
A justice ministry official told a parliamentary hearing that the ban was issued.