Cultural icons honoured at Kennedy Centre celebration

Celebrities, cultural icons and a few surprise guests gathered for the annual Kennedy Centre Honours celebration in Washington on Sunday night.

This year’s recipients of the lifetime achievement award for artistic accomplishment are director Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval and singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt. The Harlem theatre The Apollo, which has launched generations of black artists, has also been recognised.

It is the first time the Kennedy Centre has chosen to honour a specific performance venue.

The annual gala at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts features personalised tributes with performances and testimonials from fellow artists.

Front row from left, Evan Ryan, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart, Deborah F. Rutter; second row from left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, David M. Rubenstein, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, Billy Kreutzmann David Jammy, and Liz Kelly pose for a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Centre Honourees at the State Department (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Medallions were presented during the traditional Saturday night ceremony at the State Department.

The tribute to The Apollo highlighted the sheer diversity of art forms showcased at the 90-year-old theatre. Savion Glover did a spirited tap dance routine, husband and wife duo The War and Treaty performed a medley of hits by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell while comedian Dave Chappelle recounted his terrifying first Apollo performance at age 15.

“Everybody started booing. It was like I was outside my body watching,” said Chappelle, who credited the experience with helping him overcome his fear of bombing.

Music star Sheryl Crow paid tribute to Raitt’s trailblazing career as not just a singer or songwriter but as a widely respected blues guitarist in a male-dominated field.

“I would not be doing what I’m doing if I had not seen her perform as a 17-year-old,” said Crow, who bought her first guitar shortly after seeing Raitt in concert.

Grateful Dead band member Bobby Weir, left, and jazz trumpeter, pianist, and composer Arturo Sandoval, right, applaud blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt, centre (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Raitt herself predicted an emotional evening.

“I’ve brought a massive box of Kleenex and my waterproof eyeliner,” she laughed.

Sandoval’s tribute featured multiple performances from an all-star band featuring Trombone Shorty and pianist Chucho Valdez from Sandoval’s original band, plus a flamenco dance performance by Timo Nunez. It also included a bit of light roast comedy from actor Andy Garcia.

In the first of the night’s tributes, Emmylou Harris and Dave Matthews performed a cover of Raitt’s duet with the late John Prine, Angel from Montgomery.

At a ceremony at the White House before attending the awards event itself, President Joe Biden praised each honoree.