Belgian authorities open fraud probe into former EU justice chief

Belgian authorities have opened a fraud investigation into former European Union justice chief Didier Reynders, just days after his mandate ended.

A spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor general’s office said an investigation was opened on the former EU Justice Commissioner in relation to “possible money laundering practices”.

She said house searches were conducted as part of the probe.

The move comes days after Mr Reynders, who had served as justice chief since 2019, ended his term over the weekend.

Spokeswoman An Schoonjans declined to elaborate on media reports by Le Soir and Follow The Money that the probe was linked to money laundering through the national lottery.

Mr Reynders’ EU party Renew said in a statement it would not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Any scandal involving Mr Reynders would rub off on the European Commission, where he was responsible for making sure that Western rule of law principles, including a rigorous fight against corruption, would be scrupulously respected during his term.