Russian defence minister visits North Korea for military, political talks

Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday for talks with North Korean military and political leaders, the ministry said.

The TASS news agency report citing the ministry did not specify who Mr Belousov would be meeting or the purpose of the talks.

North Korean state media did not immediately confirm the visit.

Mr Belousov, a former economist, replaced Sergei Shoigu as defence minister in May after Russian president Vladimir Putin started a fifth term in power.

MrBelousov, right on the red carpet, is welcomed by No Kwang Chol upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport (Russian Defence Press Service via AP)

The visit came days after South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol met with a Ukrainian delegation led by defence minister Rustem Umerov and called for the two countries to formulate unspecified countermeasures in response to North Korea’s dispatch of thousands of troops to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have said that North Korea has sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia in recent weeks and that some of those troops have already begun engaging in combat.

North Korea has also been accused of supplying artillery systems, missiles and other military equipment to Russia that may help Mr Belousov Putin further extend an almost three-year war.

There are also concerns in Seoul that North Korea in exchange for its troops and arms supplies could receive Russian technology transfers that could potentially advance the threat posed by leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons and missile program.