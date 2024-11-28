Sweden asks for China’s cooperation over cables cut while Chinese ship nearby

Sweden has formally asked China to cooperate in explaining the recent rupture of two data cables on the Baltic Sea bed in an area where a China-flagged vessel had been sighted.

The two cables, one running from Finland to Germany and the other from Lithuania to Sweden, were both damaged in Swedish waters last week, in an area where the Yi Peng 3, a China-flagged bulk carrier, was seen.

The Yi Peng 3 has been moored in international waters between Sweden and Denmark.

The bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is anchored in the sea of Kattegat, near the city of Granaa in Jutland, Denmark (Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference in the town of Harpsund on Thursday that Sweden would like the vessel to move to its own waters to allow for an inspection within the ongoing international investigation.

“As I had said before, Sweden has expressed our desire for the ship to move to Swedish waters and we are in contact with China from Sweden,” Mr Kristersson said.

“Today I can also tell you that in addition to that Sweden has also sent a formal request to China to cooperate with Swedish authorities in order to create clarity on what has happened.”

He was speaking after a security meeting of government leaders of the Baltic Sea region.

In the same news conference, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed “full solidarity and full support” and trust in Sweden’s reliability as it acts in the interest of all countries in the Baltic region.

Finnish, Swedish and German authorities have launched investigations into the rupture of the two cables.

Germany’s defence minister said that the damage appeared to have been caused by sabotage, although there is no proof at present.

Chinese authorities in Beijing said earlier this month they had no information about the ship but that China was ready to “maintain communication” with relevant parties.

They called for the vessel’s rights to normal navigation to be protected.

Last year Sweden announced a cable running from its coast under the Baltic Sea to Estonia had been “deliberately” ruptured.