Police deny sitting on evidence as Netflix doc examines JonBenet Ramsey killing

Colorado police have denied claims made in a new Netflix documentary that they are not pursuing viable evidence and credible leads over the killing of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey.

The girl, who competed in beauty pageants, was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in the college town of Boulder the day after Christmas in 1996.

JonBenet’s body was found several hours after her mother made an emergency call to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind.

The details of the crime and video footage of JonBenet competing in pageants propelled the case into one of the highest-profile mysteries in the United States.

The police comments came as part of their annual update on the investigation, a month before the 28th anniversary of JonBenet’s killing.

John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, have been called fellow victims of the crime (AP)

Police said they released it a little earlier because of the increased attention on the case, apparently referring to the three-part Netflix series Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey?

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said the department welcomes news coverage and documentaries about the killing of JonBenet, who would have been 34 this year, as a way to generate possible new leads.

He said the department is committed to solving the case, but needs to be careful about what it shares about the investigation to protect a possible future prosecution.

Mr Redfearn said: “What I can tell you though, is we have thoroughly investigated multiple people as suspects throughout the years and we continue to be open-minded about what occurred as we investigate the tips that come in to detectives.”

The Netflix documentary focuses on the mistakes made by police and the media circus surrounding the case.

JonBenet was bludgeoned and strangled. Her death was ruled a homicide, but no-one was ever prosecuted.

Police were widely criticised for mishandling the early investigation into her death amid speculation that her family was responsible.

However, a prosecutor cleared her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, and her brother Burke in 2008 based on new DNA evidence from JonBenet’s clothing that pointed to the involvement of an “unexplained third party” in her killing.

The announcement by former district attorney Mary Lacy came two years after Patsy Ramsey died of cancer. Ms Lacy called the Ramseys “victims of this crime”.

The killing is one of America’s most notorious unsolved crimes of the modern era (Andy Sharp/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

John Ramsey has continued to push for the case to be solved. In 2022, he supported an online petition asking Colorado’s governor to intervene in the investigation by putting an outside agency in charge of DNA testing in the case.

In the Netflix documentary, he said he has been advocating for several items that have not been prepared for DNA testing to be tested and for other items to be retested. He said the results should be put through a genealogy database.

In recent years, investigators have identified suspects in unsolved cases by comparing DNA profiles from crime scenes and to DNA testing results shared online by people researching their family trees.

In 2021, police said in their annual update that DNA had not been ruled out to help solve the case, and in 2022 noted that some evidence could be “consumed” if DNA testing is done on it.

Last year, police said they convened a panel of outside experts to review the investigation to give recommendations and determine if updated technologies or forensic testing might produce new leads.

In the latest update, Mr Redfearn said that review had ended but that police continue to work through and evaluate a “lengthy list of recommendations” from the panel.