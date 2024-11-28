Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Big balloons, rain and protesters at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Thanks to the wet weather, ponchos and umbrellas were part of this year’s festivities, along with the usual floats and star-studded performances.

By contributor By Associated Press Reporters
Handlers guide the Greg Heffley balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marched, soared and roared into its second century in New York on Thursday despite a drenching rain and a brief disruption from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Performers lead the Tom Turkey float down Central Park West at the start of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade (Jeenah Moon/AP)
The Spider-Man balloon floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jimmy Fallon rides a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

New York City police said they arrested 21 people after protesters jumped barricades and sat down on the parade route with Palestinian flags and a “Don’t Celebrate Genocide” banner.

Spectators watch from an apartment balcony as Disney’s Minnie Mouse balloon floats by on Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
The Macy’s Great American Marching Band plays as it heads down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Thanks to the wet weather, ponchos and umbrellas were part of the festivities, along with the usual giant balloons, floats and star-studded performances.

The Wednesday’s Feast float moves down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
T-Pain rides on a float during the parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Sixth Avenue during the parade (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
A performer dressed as a candy cane walks down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
The Marshall from Paw Patrol balloon floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
A performer dressed as a Christmas tree walks down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Parade performers march down Central Park West (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Handlers guide the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
The University of Massachusetts Minutemen marching band marches down Central Park West (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
