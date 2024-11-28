In Pictures: Big balloons, rain and protesters at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Thanks to the wet weather, ponchos and umbrellas were part of this year’s festivities, along with the usual floats and star-studded performances.
By contributor By Associated Press Reporters
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marched, soared and roared into its second century in New York on Thursday despite a drenching rain and a brief disruption from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
New York City police said they arrested 21 people after protesters jumped barricades and sat down on the parade route with Palestinian flags and a “Don’t Celebrate Genocide” banner.
