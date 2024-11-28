Deadly landslides bury 40 homes in eastern Uganda

At least 13 people have died in eastern Uganda after landslides buried 40 homes in six villages, officials said.

The Uganda Red Cross Society said 13 bodies have been recovered and the rescue effort is continuing.

Local media reported that authorities expect the death toll might rise as high as 30.

The landslides happened after heavy rains on Wednesday night in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where such incidents are common.

At least 40 homes were buried in the mountainous district of Bulambuli (AP)

Local officials said an excavator would be brought to assist in the rescue efforts, but the roads were covered in mud and the rain was still falling, according to a reporter at the scene.

The affected area covers about 50 acres, with homesteads and farmlands spread downhill.

The Prime Minister’s office issued a disaster alert on Wednesday stating that heavy rains across the country had cut off major roads.

Two rescue boats also capsized on Wednesday during a mission on the River Nile, where Pakwach bridge was submerged.