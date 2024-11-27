White House urges Ukraine to lower draft age to help increase size of military

US President Joe Biden’s administration has urged Ukraine to quickly increase the size of its military by drafting more troops and revamping its mobilisation laws to allow for the conscription of troops as young as 18.

A senior Biden administration official said that the outgoing Democratic administration wants Ukraine to lower the mobilisation age to 18 from the current age of 25 to help expand the pool of fighting-age men available to help a badly outmanned Ukraine in the war with Russia.

The White House has pushed more than 56 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s February 2022 invasion and expects to send billions more to Kyiv before Mr Biden leaves office.

But with time running out, the Biden White House is also sharpening its viewpoint that Ukraine has the weaponry it needs and now must dramatically increase its manpower if it is going to stay in the fight with Russia.

The official said the Ukrainians believe they need about 160,000 additional troops, but the US administration believes they probably will need more.