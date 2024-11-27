Three Americans held for years in China released, White House says
Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung will be reunited with their families, the US administration said.
By contributor By Eric Tucker and Aamer Madhani, AP
Published
Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released, the White House said.
The three were named as Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung.
“Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the White House said in a statement.