More than a dozen missing after tourist vessel sank in Red Sea, say officials
Twenty-eight people were recued from the vessel of Marsa Alam city.
By contributor By Associated Press Reporter
Published
More than a dozen people are missing after a tourist cruise vessel sank in the Red Sea, officials in Egypt have said.
Authorities were searching for 17 people who went missing, the governor of the Red Sea region said on Monday.
Rescuers saved 28 people from the sinking vessel off Marsa Alam city, Amr Hanafy said in a statement.