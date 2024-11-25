Imran Khan supporters defy lockdown to head to Pakistani capital

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan have defied a lockdown, tear gas and widespread arrests to head to the capital to demand his release.

The leadership of Khan’s party went ahead with the “long march” even as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived for a three-day visit. He was received at an airport near the capital by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Authorities said at least one police officer was killed and several officers and demonstrators were injured in clashes. The marchers appeared determined to reach Islamabad, where the lockdown, which has been in place for two days, has disrupted daily life.

Khan, who has been in jail for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says the cases are politically motivated.

A convoy of vehicles carrying protesters was expected to reach the capital later on Monday. Security officials say they expect between 9,000 and 11,000 demonstrators, while the PTI says the number will be much higher.

Supporters are demanding Khan’s release (AP)

Authorities said police were firing tear gas in an attempt to halt the marchers about 15 miles from the city. Video on social media showed Khan supporters donning gas masks and protective goggles.

Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible. Ambulances and cars were seen turning back from areas along the key Grand Trunk Road highway in Punjab province, where shipping containers were used to block roads.

Video circulating online showed some protesters operating heavy machinery to remove the containers.

“We are determined, and we will reach Islamabad, though police are using tear gas to stop our march,” PTI senior leader Kamran Bangash told The Associated Press. “We will overcome all hurdles one by one, and our supporters are removing shipping containers from roads.”

Mr Bangash also said Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who was recently released on bail in a corruption case, will lead the march along with Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Khan’s party remains in power.

Khan’s main political opponent, Mr Sharif, heads the current government.