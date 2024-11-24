Romanians cast ballots in presidential race

Romanians are casting ballots on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election which could pit a far-right nationalist against the incumbent leftist prime minister in the runoff.

Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency in the European Union and Nato member country with the vote expected to go to a second round on December 8.

The final vote could see George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), face off against incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is backed by Romania’s largest party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The presidential role carries a five-year term and has significant decision-making powers in areas such as national security, foreign policy, and judicial appointments.

People walk past panels displaying electoral posters ahead of the presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Romania will also hold parliamentary elections on December 1 that will determine the country’s next government and prime minister.

Mr Simion, 38, is a vocal supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump and has long been a figure of controversy. He campaigned for reunification with Moldova, which this year renewed a five-year ban on him from entering the country over security concerns, and he is banned for the same reason from entering neighbouring Ukraine.

“I would like that in the next five to 10 years, for Romanians to be really proud to be Romanians, to promote Romanian culture, Romanian products,” he told reporters in the capital, Bucharest. “As a Romanian president, I will promote Romanian interests. In most cases, Romanian interests coincide with partner interests.”

Mr Ciolacu said one of his biggest goals is “to convince Romanians that it is worth staying at home or returning” to Romania, which has a massive diaspora spread throughout EU countries.

“Romania has a huge chance to become a developed economy in the next 10 years, where honest work is fairly rewarded and people have the security of a better life,” he said. “But for this, we need balance and responsibility… I am running for the Presidency of Romania because we need a change.”

A woman stands by panels displaying electoral posters ahead of the November 24 presidential elections (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Other key candidates include Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party, former Nato deputy general secretary Mircea Geoana, who is running independently, and Nicolae Ciuca, a former army general and head of the centre-right National Liberal Party, which is in a tense coalition with the PSD.

Romania has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. But Mr Simion of the AUR party said he opposes Romania — which has sent a Patriot missile system to Ukraine — contributing further military aid and that he hopes Mr Trump can “stop the war.”

In 2020, the AUR party went from relative obscurity to gaining 9% in a parliamentary vote, allowing it to enter parliament. Opponents have long accused Mr Imion and AUR of being extremists, charges he denies.

“We are sort of a Trumpist party in this new wave of patriotic political parties in Europe,” Simion said.