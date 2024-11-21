Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukrainian city
The missile was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region.
By contributor By Associated Press Reporter
Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting the city of Dnipro in the east of Ukraine – the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.
It was not clear exactly what type of missile was fired but Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that it was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region.
The development comes as the war has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield.