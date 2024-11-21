Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukrainian city

Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting the city of Dnipro in the east of Ukraine – the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.

It was not clear exactly what type of missile was fired but Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that it was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region.

The development comes as the war has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield.