Putin says Russia has tested new intermediate range missile in strike on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has tested a new intermediate range missile in a strike on Ukraine on Thursday.

And he warned that Moscow could use it against countries that have allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

Mr Putin said in a nationwide TV address that the Russian strike on Ukraine came in response to Ukrainian strikes on the Russian territory with US and British missiles earlier this week.

The Russian leader declared that Russia would issue advance warnings before strikes on other countries to allow civilians to evacuate to safety.

He warned that US air defence systems would not be capable of intercepting Russian missiles.