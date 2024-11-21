International court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas officials

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister and Hamas officials.

They are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the war in Gaza and the October 2023 attacks that triggered Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian territory.

The decision turns Mr Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects and is likely to further isolate them and complicate efforts to negotiate a ceasefire to end the 13-month conflict.

Palestinians queue for food in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

But its practical implications could be limited since Israel and its major ally, the United States, are not members of the court and several of the Hamas officials have been killed in the conflict.

Mr Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic.

US President Joe Biden also criticised the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. Hamas also condemned Mr Khan’s request.