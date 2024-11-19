Ukraine fired US-made ATACMs missiles at Bryansk region, says Russia

Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region, Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, days after US President Joe Biden eased restrictions on Ukrainian use of American-made weapons in the war.

Ukraine claimed it hit a military weapons depot in Bryansk in the middle of the night, although it did not specify what weapons it used.

The Ukrainian general staff said that multiple explosions and detonations were heard in the targeted area.

In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the Russian defence ministry said the military shot down five Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and damaged one more.

The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, the ministry said. The falling debris sparked a fire, but did not inflict any damage or casualties, it said.

(PA Graphics)

Neither side’s claims – which come 1,000 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine – could be independently verified.

The announcement came after Mr Biden authorised Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the longer-range weapons after Russia deployed thousands of North Korean troops in the conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials reported that a third Russian strike in three days on a civilian residential area in Ukraine had killed at least 12 people, including a child.

The strike by a Shahed drone in the northern Sumy region late on Monday hit a dormitory at an educational facility in the town of Hlukhiv and wounded 11 others, including two children, authorities said, adding that more people could be trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian civilians have repeatedly been hit by Russian drones and missiles during the war, while on the battlefield it is under severe Russian pressure at places along its 600-mile (1,000km) front line where its army is stretched thin against a bigger adversary.

(PA Graphics)

On Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile with cluster munitions struck a residential area of Sumy, killing 11 people and wounding 84 others.

On Monday, a Russian missile barrage sparked apartment fires in the southern port of Odesa, killing at least 10 people and wounding 43.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the series of aerial strikes proved that Mr Putin was not interested in ending the war.

“Each new attack by Russia only confirms Putin’s true intentions. He wants the war to continue. Talks about peace are not interesting to him. We must force Russia to a just peace by force,” Mr Zelensky said.

The news also comes on the same day Mr Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power would be considered a joint attack on his country.

The signing of the doctrine, which says that any massive aerial attack on Russia could trigger a nuclear response, reflects Mr Putin’s readiness to threaten use of the country’s nuclear arsenal to force the West to back down as Moscow presses a slow-moving offensive in Ukraine.