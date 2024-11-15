Japanese Princess Yuriko dies aged 101

Japanese Princess Yuriko has died aged 101 after her health deteriorated recently, palace officials said.

Yuriko was the wife of wartime Emperor Hirohito’s brother and the oldest member of the imperial family.

She died on Friday at a Tokyo hospital, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Princess Yuriko poses for a photo at her palace residence reception room in Tokyo (Imperial Household Agency via AP)

It did not announce the cause of death, but Japanese media said she died of pneumonia.

Born in 1923 as an aristocrat, Yuriko married at age 18 to Prince Mikasa, the younger brother of Hirohito and the great-uncle of current Emperor Naruhito, months before the start of the Second World War.

She has recounted living in a shelter with her husband and their baby daughter after their residence was burned down in the US fire bombings of Tokyo in the final months of the war in 1945.

Yuriko raised five children and supported Mikasa’s research into ancient Near Eastern history, while also serving her official duties and taking part in philanthropic activities, including promotion of maternal and child health.

She outlived her husband and all three sons.

Her death reduces Japan’s rapidly dwindling imperial family to 16 people, including four men, as the country faces the dilemma of how to maintain the royal family while conservatives in the governing party insist on retaining male-only succession.

The 1947 Imperial House Law, which largely preserves conservative pre-war family values, allows only males to take the throne and forces female royal family members who marry commoners to lose their royal status.

The youngest male member of the imperial family, Prince Hisahito — the nephew of Emperor Naruhito — is currently the last heir apparent, posing a major problem for a system that does not allow empresses.

Princess Yuriko of Mikasa, fourth left, with Crown Prince Akishino, from left, Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Kako, Princess Nobuko of Mikasa and Princess Akiko of Mikasa in 2023 (AP)

The government is debating how to keep succession stable without relying on women.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, visiting South America to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20 summits, issued a statement expressing “heartfelt condolences”.

“I cannot help but feel saddened to hear of the loss. I extend my heartfelt condolences along with other Japanese citizens,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a statement.

Yuriko had lived a healthy life as a centenarian before suffering a stroke and pneumonia in March.

She enjoyed exercise in the morning while watching a daily fitness programme on television, the Imperial Household Agency says.

She also continued to read multiple newspapers and magazines and enjoyed watching news and baseball on TV.

On sunny days, she sat in the palace garden or was wheeled in her wheelchair.

Yuriko was hospitalised after her stroke and had been in and out of intensive care since then.

Her overall condition deteriorated over the past week, the Imperial Household Agency said.