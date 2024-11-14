Trump expected to choose vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as health secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to two people familiar with the discussions.

HHS is a massive cabinet agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programmes Medicare and Medicaid.

Mr Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Mr Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

President-elect Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

He and Mr Trump have since become good friends, with Mr Kennedy frequently receiving loud applause at Mr Trump’s rallies.

The expected appointment was first reported by Politico on Thursday.