Trump returns to Washington in triumph to meet Biden at White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome President-elect Donald Trump to the White House for an Oval Office visit that is a traditional part of the peaceful handover of power — and one that Mr Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.

Mr Trump’s plane landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning ahead of the event.

The President-elect also plans to meet congressional Republicans as they focus on his Day One priorities and prepare for a potentially unified government with a Republican sweep of power in the nation’s capital.

Mr Trump defeated Kamala Harris in last week’s election (AP)

His visit, amid Republican congressional leadership elections, could put his imprint on the outcome.

Control of the House of Representatives remains in the balance with a dozen races left to be called.

Billionaire Elon Musk will join Mr Trump in Washington, according to a Trump aide.

The SpaceX owner, who was handed a government efficiency advisory role in Mr Trump’s new administration, is not currently expected to be at the meeting with Mr Biden at the White House.

Mr Musk will join Mr Trump’s earlier meeting with House Republicans before he and Mr Biden meet in the Oval Office. The entrepreneur has been a steady presence at Mr Trump’s side since the election.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Melania Trump will not be joining her husband at the White House for the event.

A spokesperson said: “Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.”

The Republicans could complete a clean sweep of power with the Presidency, the US Senate and the House of Representatives (AP)

No reason was given for why she did not accept the invitation.

Joe and Jill Biden had extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House. The spouses typically meet upstairs in the residence while the President and President-elect confer in the Oval Office.

Another person not expected to be at the meeting is Kamala Harris.

The US Vice President, who Mr Trump defeated in the election, is spending the morning in meetings at her official residence, according to a source.

If she does show up later – either at the White House or the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where most of her staff work – it is unlikely to be until after Mr Trump leaves.

It is the first meeting between the US leader and the man who will replace him since their debate in June.

Mr Biden’s poor performance at that event led Democrats to pressure him to drop out of the race for the White House and let another candidate take on Mr Trump.

The President pulled the plug on his campaign weeks later and endorsed Vice President Ms Harris.