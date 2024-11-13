South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead aged 39

Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas Moon Embracing the Sun and Queen Woo, has been found dead at his home in the capital Seoul. He was 39.

Officials at Seoul’s Seongdong district police station did not immediately comment on the cause of death.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous police sources, reported that police found a note at Song’s home, where he was discovered on Tuesday by a friend who came to have lunch with him, and that there were no signs of foul play.

Song Jae-lim was found dead in Seoul (AP)

Song made his debut with the 2009 film Actresses.

He rose to fame after playing a royal guard in the 2012 television hit Moon Embracing The Sun, a fantasy drama about the romance between a medieval Korean king and a female shaman.

The actor also appeared in the celebrity reality show We Got Married in 2014, and played a supporting role in this year’s streaming drama Queen Woo, another fantasy drama about violent power struggles among royals in an ancient kingdom.