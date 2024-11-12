UN elaborates on Israeli military building along Syrian demilitarised zone

United Nations peacekeepers warned on Tuesday that the Israeli military has committed “severe violations” of a ceasefire deal with Syria as its military continues a major construction project along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria.

The comments from the UN Disengagement Observer Force (Undof), which has patrolled the area since 1974, come after an Associated Press report on Monday published satellite imagery showing the extent of the works along the frontier.

The work, which Undof said began in July, follows the completion by the Israeli military of new roadways and what appears to be a buffer zone along the Gaza Strip’s frontier with Israel.

A satellite image showing Israeli work along the Alpha Line separating the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from a demilitarised zone in Syria patrolled by UN forces (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

The Israel military also has begun demolishing villages in Lebanon, where other UN peacekeepers have come under fire.

While such violence has not broken out along the Alpha Line, Undof warned on Tuesday that the work risks further inflaming tensions in the region.

“Such severe violations of the (demilitarised zone) have the potential to increase tensions in the area and is being closely monitored by by Undof,” it added.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Syrian officials have declined to comment on the construction.