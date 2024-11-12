Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in prison

A US federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an Air National Guard member to 15 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine.

Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of wilful retention and transmission of national defence information under the Espionage Act, after his arrest in the most consequential national security case in years.

He was taken into court in Boston, Massachusetts, in an orange jumpsuit and showed no visible reaction as he was sentenced by US District Judge Indira Talwani.

Earlier in the hearing he apologised before the judge.

Jack Michael Teixeira, centre, father of Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira. arrives at federal court for the sentencing (Steven Senne/AP)

Prosecutors had originally requested a 17-year sentence for him, saying he “perpetrated one of the most significant and consequential violations of the Espionage Act in American history”.

Defence lawyers had sought an 11-year sentence.

In their sentence memorandum, they acknowledged that their client “made a terrible decision which he repeated over 14 months”.

But they argued that Teixeira’s actions, though criminal, were never meant to “harm the United States”. He also had no prior criminal record.

The security breach raised alarm over America’s ability to protect its most closely guarded secrets and forced the Biden administration to scramble to try to contain the diplomatic and military fallout.