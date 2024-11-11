Trump chooses Elise Stefanik as US ambassador to United Nations

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen representative Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

In a statement announcing his choice, Mr Trump said: “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Nikki Haley, who challenged Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Ms Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Mr Trump’s most loyal allies in the US House of Representatives, and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.