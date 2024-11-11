Six killed, 30 hurt amid Russian strikes on Ukraine

At least six civilians have died and around 30 others were injured after Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile struck cities in southern and eastern Ukraine, officials said.

Moscow has intensified strikes that have long tormented civilian areas, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in an apparent effort to unnerve Ukrainians and wear down their willingness to keep up a war that is approaching its 1,000-day milestone.

Mr Zelensky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app: “Every day, every night, Russia commits the same terror. Except that an increasing number of civilian objects are becoming targets.”

Both Russia and Ukraine are waiting to see how Washington will change its policy on the war after Donald Trump takes office as US President in January.

The US is the biggest provider of military help to Ukraine but Mr Trump has chided Joe Biden’s administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars of aid.

The major cities struck by Russia are close to the war’s 600-mile front line.

The war is approaching the 1,000-day mark (Ukrainian Emergency Services/AP)

Russian drones hammered the southern city of Mykolaiv, killing five people and injuring a 45-year-old woman, local authorities said. Around two dozen people sought psychological help following the attack that damaged houses and stores, officials said.

Mykolaiv, located about 37 miles north-west of the front line in the Kherson region, frequently comes under Russian attack.

An overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, also in the south, with three powerful glide bombs killed one person and injured 21, including a 4-year-old boy, Ukraine’s National Police said.

The Russian barrage hit civilian areas (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The strikes partially destroyed a two-story apartment building and damaged a dormitory.

A five-storey apartment building in Kryvyi Rih – Mr Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine – was hit by a Russian ballistic missile, injuring at least eight people.

Emergency services are searching through the rubble, Oleksandr Vikul, head of Kryviy Rih Military Administration said.

The missile destroyed all five storeys in one part of the building, he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s intelligence agency claimed in a statement it destroyed a Russian Mi-24 assault helicopter parked at the Klin-5 airfield in the Moscow region. The claim could not be independently verified.

The Russian Defence Ministry said 17 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Russian regions of Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh overnight and in the morning.