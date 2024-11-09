Irish citizen arrested over killing of US tourist in Hungary’s capital

A 37-year old Irish man has been arrested after the death of a 31-year-old American woman in Hungary’s capital, police said.

Mackenzie Michalski from Portland, Oregon, was reported missing on November 5 after she was last seen at a nightclub in central Budapest.

Police launched an investigation and reviewed security footage from local nightclubs where they observed holidaymaker Ms Michalski with a man later identified as the suspect on the night of her disappearance.

Police detained the man, an Irish citizen, on the evening of November 7.

Investigators said Ms Michalski and the suspect met at a nightclub and danced before leaving for the man’s rented apartment.

The suspect, whom police identified by the initials LTM, allegedly confessed to the killing at the apartment, but said it had been an accident.

Police said he attempted to cover up his crime by cleaning the apartment and concealing Ms Michalski’s body before purchasing a suitcase and placing her body inside.

He then rented a car and drove to Lake Balaton, around 90 miles south-west of Budapest, where he is said to have disposed of the body in a wooded area outside the town of Szigliget.

Video released by police showed the suspect guiding authorities to the location where he had left the body.

Ms Michalski’s parents are currently in Budapest, police added.

According to a post on a Facebook group called “Find Mackenzie Michalski”, which was created on November 7, Ms Michalski, who was known as Kenzie, was a nurse practitioner who “will forever be remembered as a beautiful and compassionate young woman”.