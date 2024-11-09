Biden and Trump to meet in White House on Wednesday
The US president-elect will hold talks with the man he will replace as American leader.
US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House has said.
Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.
However, Mr Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr Trump lost the election in 2020.