Biden and Trump to meet in White House on Wednesday

The US president-elect will hold talks with the man he will replace as American leader.

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House has said.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

However, Mr Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr Trump lost the election in 2020.

