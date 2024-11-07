Australia to legislate social media ban for children under 16

The Australian government has announced what it described as world-leading legislation that would institute a minimum age for children using social media.

Australian youths will have to be aged 16 or older to use online social networks, with the nation’s government planning to hold platforms responsible and accountable to ensure compliance.

“Social media is doing harm to our kids and I’m calling time on it,” Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said.

The legislation will be introduced in the nation’s parliament during its final two weeks in session this year, with the parliamentary sitting fortnight beginning on November 18.

Mr Albanese told reporters that the age limit would take effect 12 months after the law was passed.

Platforms including X, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook would need to use that year to work out how to exclude Australian children younger than 16.

“I’ve spoken to thousands of parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles. They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online,” Mr Albanese said.

Social media platforms would be penalised for breaching the age limit, but underage children and their parents would not.

“The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access. The onus won’t be on parents or young people,” Mr Albanese said.

Head of safety at Meta Antigone Davis, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, said its platforms would respect any age limitations the government wants to introduce.

“However, what’s missing is a deeper discussion on how we implement protections, otherwise we risk making ourselves feel better like we have taken action, but teens and parents will not find themselves in a better place,” Ms Davis said in a statement.

She added that stronger tools in app stores and operating systems for parents to control what apps their children can use would be a “simple and effective solution.”

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

TikTok declined to comment.

More than 140 Australian and international academics with expertise in fields related to technology and child welfare signed an open letter to Mr Albanese last month opposing a social media age limit as “too blunt an instrument to address risks effectively.”

Jackie Hallan, a director at the youth mental health service ReachOut, opposed the ban. She said 73% of young people across Australia accessing mental health support did so through social media.

“We’re uncomfortable with the ban. We think young people are likely to circumvent a ban and our concern is that it really drives the behaviour underground and then if things go wrong, young people are less likely to get support from parents and carers because they’re worried about getting in trouble,” Ms Hallan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaks to the media. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Child psychologist Philip Tam said a minimum age of 12 or 13 would have been more enforceable.

“My real fear honestly is that the problem of social media will simply be driven underground,” Mr Tam said.

The Prime Minister, however, has said there would be exclusions and exemptions in circumstances, such as a need to continue access to educational services.

However, parental consent would not entitle a child under 16 to access social media.